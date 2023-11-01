The probe is centered on two men who assaulted the 52-year-old and fled in the direction of the town’s Wilson Street

Detective Chief Inspector Graham McCreadie, Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, said: “From our enquiries so far, we now know that Alastair was seriously assaulted by two men on Renfield Street at the junction of Wilson Street around 1am. The two suspects then ran off along Wilson Street towards Houston Street in Renfrew Town Centre.

“We believe both men to be white; one was wearing a dark tracksuit and dark trainers, and the other had on either a light grey or khaki jacket, dark trousers and dark trainers.

“We’d appeal to anyone who was in either Renfrew Town Centre or Renfield Street between 0.40am and 3am on Monday morning and saw anything that may assist our investigation, to get in touch. We’re also keen to get a hold of any dash cam, private CCTV or doorbell footage from around that time.”

An increased police presence has been established in the area while officers carry out their extensive enquiries into the incident.

An online portal that allows members of the public to send information directly to the Major Investigation Team has been set up. This can be accessed here.

DCI McCreadie added: “Alastair’s family and friends will continue to be supported throughout our enquiries. It’s vital we find out exactly what happened to him and I’m appealing to the public for help to do that.

“If you have any information that may assist officers with their enquiries, then please get in touch as soon as you can.”