JOHN Wood Group has snapped up a leading executive from Rolls-Royce to head its finance operations.
The Aberdeen-based engineering services giant has appointed Arvind Balan as chief financial officer and executive director, effective from April 15, 2024.
Mr Balan has been CFO for Rolls-Royce, the FTSE 100 aerospace and defence giant, for the last two years, and previously held a number of executive financial leadership roles at Shell, where he worked for 14 years in the UK, Singapore, and China. He is a chartered accountant who holds an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management and will be based in London.
READ MORE: Scotland tourism: 'Concerning' visitor trend hitting trade
Mr Balan replaces David Kemp, who has held the role since 2005 and announced his intention to retire in August.
Wood chairman Roy Franklin said: “We are delighted Arvind is joining us at an exciting time for Wood. His deep industry experience in energy and engineering businesses, coupled with his strategic financial leadership to deliver purposeful and profitable growth is a great fit.
"I know Arvind will be a strong addition to Wood's board of directors and the executive leadership team at a time of continued transformation for Wood. I also thank David for his years of service to Wood and wish him every success for the future.”
Mr Balan said: "Wood has always stood out for me as a company with unique potential. With over 35,000 highly skilled employees, long standing client relationships and world class technical capabilities, the company is well placed in its growth journey as a leader in the energy and material markets.
"I'm delighted to join as CFO to help drive growth in a very exciting time in the company's transformation. It is a privilege to join Wood's board and executive team to deliver collective success for our employees, clients, and shareholders.”
The appointment comes after Wood raised its outlook for its full financial year in August, following a string of new contract wins that chief executive Ken Gilmartin hinted would continue.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here