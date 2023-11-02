Each of the garments has been designed by bespoke tailor Alis Le May to reflect one of the area’s historic buildings.

All have been modelled by local residents, who have each recorded their memories of the east end and its buildings.

The costumes form part of a new exhibition titled Eastern Ground, which is being held at contemporary art gallery Strangefield in the former Barrowfield Weaving Factory in Dalmarnock.

The exhibition includes photographs and eight wall hangings designed and made by students from Glasgow schools as part of an outreach exercise to pass disappearing skills, such as hand stitching and natural dyeing, to a new generation.

Led by lead designer Alis Le May and master dyer Julia Billings, the 10-month programme engaged students in their local heritage.

About Eastern Ground, Alis Le May said: “The east end of Glasgow often suffers from negative associations and it’s not somewhere people of regard as a destination to see beautiful architecture.

“That’s why this project matters to me. I want people to take a fresh look at the area – to appreciate its people, its buildings, the memories they inspire, and even the flowers and plants which grow there.

“This is a very special place to me and I get very frustrated hearing people write it off. In fact, I’ve lived in lots of places but it was only after moving to Dennistoun that I had the sensation that I was somewhere I could call ‘home’.

• Residents model garments inspired by buildings that are part of their lives (Image: Gemma Dagger)

“These buildings are not just architectural landmarks; they are repositories of community memories and shared histories.”

The garments were all crafted from natural materials like silk, cotton, wool, and linen and all incorporate plants and flowers that were either sustainably foraged from the east end or specially grown for the project.

All have been photographed by Gemma Dagger and modelled by locals who share a personal connection to each featured building.

Among the costumes is one which pays homage to Templeton Carpet Factory, the stunning historic landmark at Glasgow Green inspired by the medieval Doge's Palace in Venice.

The costume is worn by Lillian Kelly, 82, a former Templeton Carpet Factory employee. Lillian worked at the carpet factory to generate some extra income to save for her wedding, as in those days they paid twice as much as she could earn at her family floristry business.

She remembers the great sense of shared pride at Templeton – they were making famous carpets that would be shipped all around the world and used in high profile venues like The White House and various foreign embassies.

The garment is decorated with an array of flowers to reflect to vibrant building façade. The main flowers include cornflowers which were grown from seed as part of the project.

Eastern Ground is supported by Creative Scotland, The Holywood Trust, Clyde Gateway and Glasgow City Heritage Trust.

Creative Industries Officer at Creative Scotland, Jackie Stewart, said: “The Eastern Ground exhibit weaves together craft and community into the rich tapestry that is Glasgow’s heritage.

“Thanks to National Lottery funding, this project can encourage students in particular, to get to know their local East End area, environment and traditional crafting practices. The beautiful garments exhibited represent another stitch in Glasgow’s history that residents can be proud of.”

A garment inspired by Shettleston Hall (Image: Gemma Dagger)

Martin McKay Clyde Gateway Chief Executive said: “Clyde Gateway is a fascinating area that offers a wealth of architectural, social, and cultural history. We are delighted to support Eastern Ground, a project that creatively and subtly acknowledges this history whilst engaging local people and communities in the creative process. We look forward to the exhibition which is hosted in Dalmarnock an area that is enjoying a rebirth.”

Taylor Cross-Whiter, Glasgow City Heritage Trust Heritage Officer, said: “We are excited to be helping fund Eastern Ground, which beautifully celebrates the historic buildings and people of Glasgow's east end.

“Our mission is to safeguard and promote Glasgow's rich architectural legacy, and this project is a testament to the power of the city’s built heritage to connect communities and create new opportunities for Glasgow.”

Eastern Ground runs from November 3-12 at Strangefield, 105-109 French Street, Dalmarnock, Glasgow, G40 4EH.

An accompanying digital version will feature a walking map of all six historic sites and recorded oral histories, offering a broader context to the exhibition.