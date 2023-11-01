A formal closing date has been set for offers for The Laurieston Bar in Glasgow, with selling agent Christie & Co citing “unprecedented levels of interest received on the property”.
Christie & Co, which declared that the “famous Glasgow bar is…considered one of the best family-run establishments in Scotland”, announced only two weeks ago that the pub was up for sale.
The Laurieston Bar has been owned by the Clancy family more than 40 years.
Tony Spence, associate director at Christie & Co, said: “We are delighted to report that we have been inundated with enquiries since launching the pub to the market just a few weeks ago, demonstrating the ongoing buyer appetite for pub assets. Due to this unprecedented demand, we are now in a position to set a formal closing date for best and final offers.”
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: The truth about Brexit
Offers are due to be submitted by 12pm on November 17.
Christie & Co noted last month that the “well-established bar” at Bridge Street in the Gorbals “is within one of the city’s most popular pub crawl circuits, and benefits from local and tourist trade year-round”.
READ MORE: Famous family-owned Glasgow bar on 'pub crawl circuit' for sale
It noted the bar “also generates trade from the additional footfall from the nearby O2 Academy and will also soon benefit from the exciting regeneration project at Central Quay, which will bring [circa] 350 new apartments to the area”.
READ MORE: ‘No regrets’ over sale of landmark restaurant for veteran
Owners John and James Clancy said then: “In any family business, family is the priority. After 40 years serving ‘The Laurieston Bar family’, we would now like to devote more time to serving the Clancy family. It goes without saying it will be business as usual until the right buyer is found.”
Mr Spence said last month that the "business is well placed to succeed going forward and would suit both an owner-operator or could be added to an existing portfolio.”
Christie & Co has noted that The Laurieston "has maintained a traditional theme throughout, featuring panelled walls and ceilings, memorabilia and drawings from local artists which all add to the pub's charming character".
The pub also hosts regular events such as live music, comedy and club nights.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here