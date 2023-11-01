The Laurieston Bar has been owned by the Clancy family more than 40 years.

Tony Spence, associate director at Christie & Co, said: “We are delighted to report that we have been inundated with enquiries since launching the pub to the market just a few weeks ago, demonstrating the ongoing buyer appetite for pub assets. Due to this unprecedented demand, we are now in a position to set a formal closing date for best and final offers.”

Offers are due to be submitted by 12pm on November 17.

Christie & Co noted last month that the “well-established bar” at Bridge Street in the Gorbals “is within one of the city’s most popular pub crawl circuits, and benefits from local and tourist trade year-round”.

It noted the bar “also generates trade from the additional footfall from the nearby O2 Academy and will also soon benefit from the exciting regeneration project at Central Quay, which will bring [circa] 350 new apartments to the area”.

Owners John and James Clancy said then: “In any family business, family is the priority. After 40 years serving ‘The Laurieston Bar family’, we would now like to devote more time to serving the Clancy family. It goes without saying it will be business as usual until the right buyer is found.”

Mr Spence said last month that the "business is well placed to succeed going forward and would suit both an owner-operator or could be added to an existing portfolio.”

Christie & Co has noted that The Laurieston "has maintained a traditional theme throughout, featuring panelled walls and ceilings, memorabilia and drawings from local artists which all add to the pub's charming character".

The pub also hosts regular events such as live music, comedy and club nights.