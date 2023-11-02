In a major expansion of our business and economic coverage, The Herald is today launching a new monthly supplement which will get to grips with the big issues facing Scotland, shine a spotlight on the nation’s entrepreneurs and include insights from influential columnists.
In this inaugural edition of Business HQ Monthly, The Herald’s deputy business editor, Scott Wright, examines the challenges facing our town and city centres, which have been rocked by the rush to online retail, the coronavirus pandemic and lower footfall arising from hybrid working.
He speaks to stakeholders and experts including leading Scottish academic Leigh Sparks, who questions the ability of UK politicians to get to the bottom of the problems facing the nation’s town and city centres.
Scott examines the challenges and opportunities facing towns and cities as they attempt to reimagine themselves.
READ MORE: The Big Read: What can we do to save Scotland's towns?
And Caroline Wilson looks at the situation in East Kilbride.
Business writer Kristy Dorsey meanwhile reveals a major development in the drive to improve funding for entrepreneurial businesses led by women.
It is vital in difficult times such as these to celebrate the endeavours of Scotland’s entrepreneurs and what is being done north of the Border to ensure the nation is at the cutting edge of technological advances.
Colin Cardwell speaks to Jim McColl, one of Scotland’s best-known entrepreneurs, about his ambitions for Alba Bank.
And we have interviews with Chris Courtney, chief executive of the National Manufacturing Institute Scotland, and Bruce Walker of FutureX.
READ MORE: New programme to tackle massive shortfall in funding for female-led businesses
Political editor Tom Gordon assesses how First Minister Humza Yousaf’s New Deal for Business is working out so far.
And the University of Strathclyde’s highly regarded Fraser of Allander Institute provides an in-depth analysis of the current state of Scotland’s economy.
Oil and gas specialist Mark Williamson weighs the prospects for the North Sea, noting a warning from experts that threats of a ban on new licences could result in firms accelerating their retreat from the North Sea, with alarming implications for the emerging renewables industry.
The Herald’s food and drink writer, Sarah Campbell, speaks to chef Craig Grozier of Fallachan Dining.
And we feature columns from entrepreneurs Willie Haughey and Antoinette Fionda-Douglas, and coach Ed Haddon.
The Herald’s business writers meanwhile discuss what they have been writing about over the last month.
I hope you enjoy the launch edition, the content for which will also be available online, and find it informative and valuable.
