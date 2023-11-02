Farming
By Alec Ross
NFU Scotland President Martin Kennedy has used the union’s autumn conference as a platform to call on the Scottish Government to focus on the agricultural industry’s priorities if it is to meet the nation’s ambitions on climate change, biodiversity and rural communities.
Speaking at the event in Dunfermline, Mr Kennedy highlighted that the union’s eight key policy priorities on behalf of its 9,000 members are: future funding; rural economy; better regulation; public engagement; fairer supply chains; effective conservation; climate change and optimal land use.
Mr Kennedy said: “If we get all these priorities right, then not only will Scottish farming and crofting be in a better place, but Scottish Government will be much better positioned to meet its own targets.
“It is in Scotland’s best interests that we deliver the correct policy and regulation, as that will deliver a sustainable and profitable future for Scottish agriculture and Scotland’s ambitions on climate change, biodiversity and vibrant rural communities”.
Round-up
Lighter lambs at Dumfries yesterday averaged 259p/kg and sold to 281p/kg or £103 for a Texel from Eastside, while heavier lambs averaged 247p/kg and sold to 260p/kg or £140 for Texels from the same home.
Cast sheep failed to meet the same high quality as previously and were therefore easier on the week, with ewes selling to £140 for a Texel from Upper Portrack and tups making £128 for Bennan. And a smaller show of store lambs meant good demand, with Texels from High Cairn peaking at £90/head.
Better quality new season lambs at Dingwall on Tuesday met with demand with lighter types proving more difficult to cash, leading to an average of 230p/kg and a peak of 270p/kg for a pen of 47kg Beltex crosses from Inveruglas Farm, Kingussie, or to £134 gross twice for a pair of 57kg Texel crosses and a pen of 59kg Texel crosses from The Dell of Killiehuntly, Kingussie.
Feeding sheep were of the highest quality and sold to £170 for a Beltex cross ewe from Kinnahaird Farm, Contin.
Dairy cattle at Ayr on Tuesday peaked at £2,000 for a Holstein Friesian heifer from Croftfoot. Calves sold easily to a top of £620 for a British Blue cross bull from South Palmerston, and to £540 for a heifer from the same home.
Store lambs at Longtown on Tuesday maintained their recent high rates, selling to £112 for Texels from Gilesbie. Feeding ewes met with similarly strong demand, peaking at £116 for North Cheviots from Drumyeonmore.
