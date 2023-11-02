Scottish law firm Gibson Kerr has bolstered its family and personal law departments by hiring five new staff members.
The firm, which dates back more than 100 years and was acquired by husband and wife Scott and Fiona Rasmusen in 2005, has hired solicitors Gabriella Lipschitz and Laura Brown, as well as family law administrator Mhairi Pierce.
Ms Lipschitz, who along with Ms Brown and Ms Pierce is joining the family law practice, has tutored family law at the University of Edinburgh for the past three years.
Solicitor Briege Valentine and personal law administrator Victoria Shields are joining the personal law team.
The appointments take Gibson Kerr’s workforce to 34, including four partners. Scott and Fiona Rasmusen are among the four partners.
Lindsay Maclean, partner and head of personal law at Gibson Kerr, said: “Gabriella, Laura, Briege, Victoria and Mhairi bring an abundance of talent and fresh thinking right away to the Gibson Kerr family.”
