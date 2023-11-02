READ MORE: Ian McConnell: The truth about Brexit

Ms Lipschitz, who along with Ms Brown and Ms Pierce is joining the family law practice, has tutored family law at the University of Edinburgh for the past three years.

Solicitor Briege Valentine and personal law administrator Victoria Shields are joining the personal law team.

The appointments take Gibson Kerr’s workforce to 34, including four partners. Scott and Fiona Rasmusen are among the four partners.

Lindsay Maclean, partner and head of personal law at Gibson Kerr, said: “Gabriella, Laura, Briege, Victoria and Mhairi bring an abundance of talent and fresh thinking right away to the Gibson Kerr family.”