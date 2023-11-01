The 100-cover restaurant in George Street is part of the £100 million Love Loan development on George Square by Edinburgh-based private investment and real estate firm Chris Stewart Group.

Themes of nature run through Hazel with the centrepiece of the restaurant a full-size Hazel tree inspired by the Glasgow coat of arms – which depicts the story of St Mungo.

The tree’s branches are said to create a “dappled-light effect across the tables to evoke a sense of outdoor serenity for diners”.

Mr Avenier has worked in and led hotel and restaurant kitchen teams in his native France and Scotland.

He spent six years as head chef at The Atlantic Bar and Brasserie in Glasgow, and two years as executive head chef at Mar Hall Hotel in Renfrewshire.

Mr Avenier said: “We are immensely proud of Hazel and its first menu, and cannot wait to welcome diners living in and visiting Glasgow.

“It takes the very best of fresh, locally sourced Scottish ingredients, and infuses them with Mediterranean influence and flair to instantly transport diners to that rich culinary playground but with an unmistakable Scottish twist.”

He added: “We have set out to bring something new and exciting to Glasgow with Hazel, and this menu reflects that. The blend of large and sharing plates caters for classic and modern dining.”

Hazel is opening alongside the neighbouring AC Hotel Glasgow.

Chris Stewart Group said the openings mark the “next significant step” in the Love Loan property development project.

Chris Stewart, owner and chief executive at Chris Stewart Group, said: “Love Loan will be one of Glasgow and Scotland’s premier leisure destinations and a symbol of how city centres must evolve to meet modern demand. Hazel is a hugely important part of its appeal.”