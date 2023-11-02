A major airline has withdrawn a popular flight route between a Scottish airport and a historic capital city amid a restructuring.
Scandinavian Airlines, SAS, said it has withdrawn its Edinburgh to Oslo service until its "resource situation is more clear".
It is understood the Scotland to Norway flight route was withdrawn amid the carrier’s wider financial considerations rather than its individual commercial success.
The airline said it remains committed to the Scottish capital with Sweden and Denmark routes continuing and that it may reintroduce the summer route to Oslo, the Norwegian capital.
The Stockholm-based flag carrier for Denmark, Norway and Sweden last month unveiled a financial restructuring plan after it earlier filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States.
Under the plans, investors Castlelake, Air France-KLM, Lind Invest and the Danish state will take stakes in the business in a move it described as a "major milestone".
A spokesperson for SAS told The Herald: "It’s correct that we’ve pulled Edinburgh-Oslo for sale at this stage.
"We remain committed to the Edinburgh market though and may well add back the Oslo route once our resource situation is more clear."
The spokesperson added: "We continue to serve Edinburgh from both Stockholm, with daily service from April onwards, and Copenhagen, with summer seasonal service."
SAS reported that 2.3 million passengers travelled with the airline in September, a 17% increase compared with the same month last year.
Edinburgh Airport declined to comment further. Norwegian Airlines also operates an Oslo route from the Scottish capital.
Edinburgh last week welcomed the launch of an American airline's first route between the US and Scotland, with low-cost carrier JetBlue setting up in Edinburgh next year.
The airline is to launch its first Scottish link with a new New York route set up.
