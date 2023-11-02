Train passengers travelling between Scotland and England will face disruption on Thursday due to weather warnings in place as a result of Storm Ciaran battering the UK.
A yellow warning for rain is in place for the east coast of Scotland, from the Moray coast stretching down to Hull.
Train operators have warned travellers to expect disruption on cross-border services.
No LNER services between Edinburgh and Aberdeen will operate after 10.30am on Thursday until Saturday in both directions.
The operator’s services between Newcastle and Edinburgh will run on an hourly service from 3pm and will be in place until the end of service on Friday.
Speed restrictions will be in place on the route which may see services subject to delays of up to 40 minutes.
Network Rail is imposing speed restrictions across parts of Scotland and while most ScotRail services will be unaffected, some areas will see delays.
Speed restrictions will be in place on routes between Aberdeen and Inverness; Berwick and Edinburgh; Edinburgh and Dundee and Dundee and Aberdeen.
TransPennine Express services between Newcastle and Edinburgh will also be subject to delays, with the operator urging passengers to check their journeys ahead of travel.
The Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa) has issued 12 flood alerts across parts of Scotland as well as two flood warnings in Dumfries and Galloway and Tayside.
Two amber warnings, the second highest level of alert, are in place for parts of the south coast of England on Thursday, together with further yellow rain warnings, the lowest level, meaning some disruption could be on the way.
