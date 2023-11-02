WILLIAM Grant & Sons, the Scotch whisky giant, has unveiled its new chief executive.
The Balvenie, Glenfiddich and Grant’s distiller has appointed current Heineken Europe boss Soren Hagh to the post.
Mr Hagh takes over responsibility for the role from Glenn Gordon, part of the owning Grant Gordon family, who will remain as a non-executive director on the board. The appointment of Mr Hagh will be effective from January 1.
A spokesperson for Dufftown-based William Grant said: “There is no doubt that Soren will provide strong leadership for the company, as he brings a tremendous wealth of experience to the business from his many years working in the drinks sector and with his substantial commercial and marketing experience building global consumer brands in a number of sectors.”
READ MORE: UK ministers ‘have no idea’ how to fix high streets
In his current role, Mr Hagh is responsible for all of Heineken’s operations in Europe, the Dutch brewing giant’s biggest market. He was previously the brewer’s managing director managing director for Italy, and executive director, global marketing. Prior to joining Heineken, he worked for L’Oreal in marketing and in-market distribution management roles. Mr Hagh began his career in marketing roles at Lego, latterly as global marketing director.
He has an MBA from INSEAD, as well as a master’s and bachelor’s degree from the University of Aarhus in Denmark.
The appointment of the new chief executive comes shortly after William Grant reported a profit after tax of £331.3m for the year ended December 31, 2022, a rise of 33.8% on the previous year and a return to pre-pandemic levels. Turnover increased by 21.7% to £1.72 billion.
READ MORE: Scotland tourism: Key industry on rocky road to recovery
A spokesperson said: “While global crises, including supply issues and inflation, posed significant challenges in 2022, we are proud that performance is now just ahead of pre-Covid levels, and believe that the business is well positioned for consistent growth in the long term, in partnership with our customers.”
The company sells its spirits, which include Hendrick’s gin, in more than 200 markets.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here