A family-owned bar and restaurant in a historic Scottish market town has been put up for sale for the first time in 20 years.
The Cavens Arms in Dumfries has won a total of 15 CAMRA Real Ale awards during the past two decades. It is described as a "perfect stop-off for the many visitors" exploring local attractions such as the Robert Burns House and Devorgilla Bridge on the River Nythe, one of the oldest standing bridges in Scotland with origins dating back to the 1260s.
The Cavens Arms is also known for its range of seasonal Scottish specials, along with its famous fish and chips, prepared by its team of chefs.
The business is currently owned by Gary Jeffries and his family, who explained their reasons for putting the Cavens on the market: “We first opened in 2003 with a vision of selling great quality, homemade food and real ales in a friendly and welcoming town atmosphere, and we have done so for the last 20 years.
“We would like to thank our long-serving dedicated staff for their tremendous hard work and our loyal customers who have both made Cavens the success it is today.
“Having thoroughly enjoyed the last 20 years we now feel it is time to step away from hospitality and spend more time with our children, especially our youngest son who requires full-time care.”
The business is being brought to market by specialist property advisor Christie & Co. Associate director Tony Spence, who is handling the sale, commented: “This is an excellent opportunity to acquire a well-performing bar and restaurant in the centre of Dumfries.
"The business would be well suited to a couple given the high-quality owners accommodation which is included, however, would slot perfectly into an existing portfolio due to its high level of turnover.”
