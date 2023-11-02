The Cavens Arms is also known for its range of seasonal Scottish specials, along with its famous fish and chips, prepared by its team of chefs.

The business is currently owned by Gary Jeffries and his family, who explained their reasons for putting the Cavens on the market: “We first opened in 2003 with a vision of selling great quality, homemade food and real ales in a friendly and welcoming town atmosphere, and we have done so for the last 20 years.

“We would like to thank our long-serving dedicated staff for their tremendous hard work and our loyal customers who have both made Cavens the success it is today.

“Having thoroughly enjoyed the last 20 years we now feel it is time to step away from hospitality and spend more time with our children, especially our youngest son who requires full-time care.”

READ MORE: Sale of famous Glasgow pub attracts 'unprecedented interest'

The business is being brought to market by specialist property advisor Christie & Co. Associate director Tony Spence, who is handling the sale, commented: “This is an excellent opportunity to acquire a well-performing bar and restaurant in the centre of Dumfries.

"The business would be well suited to a couple given the high-quality owners accommodation which is included, however, would slot perfectly into an existing portfolio due to its high level of turnover.”