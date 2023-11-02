Industry experts say that almost seven million home windows need to be replaced across Scotland to improve energy efficiency and meet the government's Net Zero targets.
The British Glass and the Glazing Federation, says that new windows can save homeowners up to £395 a year off their energy bills, driving down carbon emissions as people use their heating less.
The industry body says people should be given VAT relief and grants to incentivise them to make their homes energy efficient.
We want to know – would you repelace your windows to help meet climate targets?
Scotland plans to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2045, with interim targets of 75% by 2030 and 90% by 2040.
Responding to the calls, Zero carbon buildings minister Patrick Harvie said: "We want to make all of Scotland’s homes greener and easier to heat. As part of that, we have set ambitious targets to make our homes more energy efficient within the next ten years.
"We are committed to tackling climate change in a way that’s fair and leaves no one behind. That is why we have made generous funding available to households to install climate-friendly heating systems and energy efficiency upgrades. This includes interest free loan funding for households to upgrade the least efficient single glazed windows.”
