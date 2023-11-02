The industry body says people should be given VAT relief and grants to incentivise them to make their homes energy efficient.

7m windows 'need replaced' in Scotland to cut bills

Scotland plans to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2045, with interim targets of 75% by 2030 and 90% by 2040.

Responding to the calls, Zero carbon buildings minister Patrick Harvie said: "We want to make all of Scotland’s homes greener and easier to heat. As part of that, we have set ambitious targets to make our homes more energy efficient within the next ten years.

"We are committed to tackling climate change in a way that’s fair and leaves no one behind. That is why we have made generous funding available to households to install climate-friendly heating systems and energy efficiency upgrades. This includes interest free loan funding for households to upgrade the least efficient single glazed windows.”