It will cite the city's record homelessness figures along with a severe shortage of social rented homes and spiralling private rental costs.

The Scottish government is expected to be urged to provide extra resources to help meet the "severe challenges".

The Edinburgh Poverty Commission in its Just Capital report in 2020 called for 2,000 new homes for social rent to be built in the city each year for the next ten years, double the build rate planned by the City of Edinburgh Council at that time.

Actual completions in the three years since have been 257, 247 and 451, described as a "chronic shortfall, exacerbated by current predictions of a fall in completions".

Housing Minister Paul McLennan has said "tackling homelessness is a key priority" for the government.

The motion cites the city's concerns over thousands in temporary accommodation.

It also cites increasing pressure within the private rental sector, with the highest annual rental inflation in the UK at 13.7%.

It says that the council should work with existing third sector partners, external organisations such as SHAPE, Shelter Scotland and Cyrenians, with the goal of establishing a "housing emergency action plan to build on and consolidate existing actions".

It calls for the council to write to the First Minister, the Deputy First Minister, the housing minister, and the social justice secretary outlining the actions council is taking to address the housing emergency, and to ask for "additional resources to help meet the severe challenges".

Jim McCormick, chair of Edinburgh Poverty Commission and chief executive of the Robertson Trust said: “In recognising the housing emergency in Edinburgh, additional urgent action needs to follow – over and above the steps that have been taken in the last three years.

“These steps have been firmly in the right direction, but coming on the back of long-term under-investment in truly affordable housing they are clearly not adequate.

“While the city’s firm cross-party commitment to the Edinburgh Poverty Commissions calls to actions is clear, these cannot be achieved without a transformation in the city’s housing system.”

Alison Watson, director of Shelter Scotland, added: "Councillors have an opportunity to show residents they understand that out-of-control rents are making it impossible for many to stay here, that homelessness is devastating lives across the capital, and that they're determined to do all they can to fix a broken and biased housing system.

"We know there are things beyond the council's control, we understand that both the Scottish and UK governments can and must do more, but things can't go on as they are. Business as usual isn't working and all levels of government must respond."

Mr McLennan said the Scottish government was making available £3.5bn over this parliamentary term to support delivery of 110,000 affordable homes by 2032, with 70% of those for social rent.

He added: "This includes investing at least £60m to help local authorities and registered social landlords acquire properties for use as high quality, affordable, permanent homes.

"Rapid Rehousing Transition Plans play an important role in Scotland's homelessness strategy and aim to reduce the need for temporary accommodation.

"We have provided local authorities with £52.5m between 2018-24 for their plans to support people into settled accommodation."