Speaking to journalists, the ex-SNP leader said she was “committed to full transparency” but could not share more information as “the requested and the responses at this stage are confidential until the inquiry says otherwise.”

“So I can’t and will not go into the detail of those responses right now.”

However, the Inquiry has confirmed that while witness statements and other materials prepared for the Inquiry are confidential until they are used in evidence, they have not otherwise placed restrictions on what witnesses may say to the press or others.

Ms Strugeon is facing questions after reports in the Sunday Mail that key Covid-related messages had been wiped from her phone.

Other reports have suggested both National Clinical Director Professor Jason Leitch and Chief Medical Officer Professor Sir Gregor Smith may have deleted messages either manually or through the use of the app’s auto-delete function.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday Kate Forbes revealed that she has retained all of her pandemic WhatsApp messages.

Speaking to journalists in Holyrood, the former finance secretary said she had not deleted anything.

That is despite Humza Yousaf claiming on Monday that the Scottish Government's social media policy at the time was to “routinely delete WhatsApp messages.”