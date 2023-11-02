Emergency services attended and a 43-year-old man, the pedestrian, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle driver and passenger were shaken but not injured.

Road Policing Inspector James Henry said: “Enquiries into the circumstances of this collision are ongoing, and I would ask anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen the pedestrian or the crash to please contact us."

Meanwhile, road policing officers are also appealing for information following a serious crash on Woodside Street at the junction with Viewfield Road in Coatbridge.

The incident happened around 7.45am on Tuesday and involved a pedestrian and a white Kia Stonic car.



Emergency services attended and a 19-year-old woman, the pedestrian, was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for treatment, where her condition is described as serious but stable.



Sergeant Stewart Taylor said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and we are keen to speak to anyone in the area at the time of the crash.



“In addition, if you have dash-cam footage that could assist with our investigation then please get in touch.”