Next year will also mark the 30th and 20th anniversaries of the trio's most well-known albums, Dookie and American Idiot.

It’s the moment you’ve been waiting for… taking The Saviors Tour on the road all summer long next year to celebrate 30 years of 'Dookie,' 20 years of 'American Idiot' + our new album 'Saviors'!!! https://t.co/e1YhBPEsQ6 fueled by @monsterenergy @monstermusic. pic.twitter.com/6mV5PHCohb — Green Day (@GreenDay) November 2, 2023

To celebrate both the new record and the anniversaries, Green Day will tour the U.S and Europe next summer with support acts including Rancid and the Smashing Pumpkins.

They will play Glasgow's Bellahouston Park on June 25, 2024 with support from Nothing But Thieves and Maid of Ace.

Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tre Cool were due to play at Bellahouston Park in 2017 as part of the Revolution Radio tour but the date was cancelled due to issues with the stage.

The group said at the time: "The local safety council, production crew, and concert organisers have deemed the stage unsafe for the fans and everyone involved. We are very distraught about this as we are in Glasgow now and were very much looking forward to this show as one of the highlights of our tour.

“We have been playing in extreme weather conditions throughout this European tour, and the last thing we want to do is see a show cancelled.

“We love our Scottish fans and we don’t care if it’s raining f*****g sideways, although the safety of our fans and our crew is always our top priority."

Green Day were then due to play the same venue as part of the Hella Mega tour with Weezer and Fall Out Boy in 2020 but the Covid pandemic saw the show rescheduled twice before finally taking place in June 29, 2022.