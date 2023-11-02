Train passengers have been warned to expect delays until Saturday as the rail network recovers from the impact of Storm Ciaran.
A Met Office yellow weather warning for heavy rain is in place across the east coast of Scotland until 06:00 on Friday.
Scotrail has said this will cause considerable disruption to journeys in the North East, with many routes affected.
Speed restrictions are being imposed on services between Aberdeen and Inverness, Dundee to Aberdeen, Inverness to Wick and between Perth and Inverness.
Travellers from the Central Belt have been warned that trains running from Glasgow Queen Street and Edinburgh Waverley to Aberdeen will have to change at Dundee until the midafternoon tomorrow as directed services have been suspended.
The weather has caused havoc further south
Speed restrictions on the other routes will be in place from 3pm on Thursday until 8am on Saturday.
The operator said that the restrictions are a necessary measure to keep passengers and staff safe while travelling around the network.
Customers are advised that journeys along the affected routes will take longer than usual and are encouraged to check their journey before travelling.
Live updates will be available on the ScotRail website, mobile app, and social media channels.
Services on the Far North Line, between Inverness and Wick / Thurso are also currently disrupted while Network Rail carries out urgent repair work to a damaged sea wall between Brora and Helmsdale. It is expected to take until early next week to complete the repairs.
People in Glasgow shelter from the storm rains
David Simpson, ScotRail Service Delivery Director, said: “The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Storm Ciaran, which is expected to bring heavy rain across the east coast of Scotland.
“Our first priority is always to ensure the safety of our staff and customers, so as a precautionary measure, speed restrictions will be in place across the Highlands and east coast. This will result in extended journey times along the affected routes.
“We’re asking customers to check their journey before travel, and to keep an eye on our website, app, or social media feeds for live updates.”
