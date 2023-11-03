Employers are moving more slowly than usual to staff up for roles linked to the festive season amid uncertainty over levels of consumer demand, according to latest data from the Recruitment & Employment Confederation.
REC chief executive Neil Carberry said there were notable increases in job adverts for postal workers, mail sorters, messengers and couriers across the UK during the week to October 22. Ads for such seasonal workers usually begin appearing in August.
“We may get another uptick in new job postings because of seasonal hiring before things cool right down at the close of the year," he said.
READ MORE: Surge in wages defies gloomy Scottish labour market
"It looks like employers’ caution about Christmas demand has led them to wait a few weeks longer than normal to hire. It means jobseekers are just beginning to see signs of a flurry of opportunities to find flexible work with quick starts, in sectors such as retail, hospitality and logistics."
The total number of active postings was 7.9% higher than the previous week to October 15, and 57.7% higher than in the same period a year earlier.
There were 171,633 new job postings, down 6.2% on the previous week but 17.1% higher than the year before. New job postings have remained above 140,000 since January 2022.
READ MORE: Labour market 'deterioration' linked to oil and gas industry decline
“Although the number of new job postings is down, overall volume remains well ahead of pre-pandemic levels," Mr Carberry said. "The picture varies widely by sector, with a few shortage sectors driving demand right now.
"It should concern us all that the labour market remains this tight at the bottom of the economic cycle – we are likely to see profound shortages as growth picks up – [and] government needs to be working with business to address this."
He added: “Employers tell us they are feeling more like investing as the year has gone on but need the confidence boost of a long-overdue growth strategy at the Autumn Statement that brings greater coherence to government policies on skills, welfare to work, infrastructure, mobility and taxation.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here