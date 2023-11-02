A total of 185 development projects will take place across the city with a particular focus on rented homes, accessiblity and increasing property size to accommodate larger families.

The building plan, which will run from 2024 to 2029, aims to accelerate regeneration in the city and boost Glasgow's economic growth.

READ MORE: Mother tells of losing everything due to partner's gambling addiction

Kenny McLean, City Convener for Housing at Glasgow City Council, said: “Glasgow’s Strategic Housing Investment Plan is very important for the city, paving the way to build 7500 new affordable homes and meet other key housing needs between 2024 and 2029.

"New affordable housing is key not only to the quality of life of the residents, but the standard of the environment in our communities and its contribution to Glasgow’s economic growth.”

Pressures on housing in Glasgow, where the population is younger and more diverse than other local authorities, are set to increase by around 2.4% by 2032 - 15,255 people - from the current 637,000 people and 302,000 households.

However, the modelling, based on National Records of Scotland Projections, does not take into account humanitarian programmes, recent migration trends or homelessness legislation.

Glasgow City Council receives the largest number of homeless presentations in Scotland disproportionate to the size of its population.

The city receives around 20% of all homeless presentations in Scotland, but its population is approximately 11% of Scotland.

As of August 2023, there were 700 homeless households living in emergency hotel/bed and breakfast accommodation in Glasgow.

The city also accommodates the highest level of asylum seekers and refugees in Scotland and Glasgow City Council is working with four RSLs to secure funding to bring 231 empty properties back into use for Ukrainian households.

The council said that a priority for new housing developments delivered through the SHIP is that 10% of all new homes in developments of 20 units and above will be wheelchair readily adaptable; and 60 new family-sized homes with three or more bedrooms are built each year.

Challenges remain in the delivery of affordable housing, not least the 56% rise in costs to do so since 2018, and the impact of high interest rates. The SHIP will also support adaptation work in homes to allow independent living.

It is expected that 80.7% of the new homes to be built through the SHIP funding will be social-rent housing, with 18.5% mid-market rent and 0.8% shared equity.

Glasgow has a high percentage of social or private rented homes - 55% of homes are rented compared to around 39% for Scotland as a whole.

READ MORE: The war on motorists wins when we obsess so over our cars

Among the city's registered social landlords (RSL), for every home let in 2021 there were on average 10 applicants on housing registers still waiting.

For larger sized homes of four or more bedrooms that rose to an average of 60 applicants on housing registers for every home let during 2021/22.

Glasgow’s SHIP was developed by Glasgow City Council in consultation with housing associations, private developers, the voluntary sector, Glasgow City Health and Social Care Partnership and other organisations. One of the main transformations detailed by the SHIP is in the Glasgow North area where building is taking place at Sighthill and Maryhill, as well as other priority housing regeneration areas at Port Dundas, Hamiltonhill, Cowlairs, Wyndford and Ruchill Hospital.

Plans include the building of 3191 new housing units, which are forecast to be developed in the period up to 2032.

There are more than 40 projects identified within the SHIP 2024/25 to 2028/29 for this area, and potential for delivering more than 700 new affordable homes over five years.