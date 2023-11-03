Scotland’s FOI watchdog has hinted that they could take action against the Scottish Government if WhatsApp messages sent during the pandemic have not been retained.
Ministers in Edinburgh have come under fire in recent days after the UK's Covid Inquiry revealed that they had failed to hand over any communications despite promising to cooperate fully with the probe.
Reports over the weekend suggested that key figures in Scotland’s response to the virus - including Nicola Sturgeon and Jason Leitch - had regularly deleted their messages.
Earlier this week, Humza Yousaf claimed the Scottish Government’s social media guidance was to “routinely delete WhatsApp messages.”
Though he admitted that he had kept his.
Ms Sturgeon has so far refused to confirm or deny deleting messages.
READ MORE: Yousaf gives strongest indication yet WhatsApp messages have been lost
In a statement released on Thursday, David Hamilton, the Scottish Information Commissioner made clear that any data shared on “non-corporate messaging tools” by public authorities would “fall under the scope of Scotland’s FOI laws.”
His office added that the Commissioner would expect public authorities “to identify and consider all appropriate recorded information when responding to FOI requests, including, where relevant, information recorded in exchanges made through WhatsApp, Microsoft Teams, or other messaging tools.”
The statement continued: “In circumstances where the Commissioner finds that public bodies are not appropriately searching relevant sources in order to respond to information requests, he may consider regulatory action in order to support necessary improvements.
“Where the Commissioner considers that an authority's records management or records retention practices fall short of the standard set out in the FOI Act’s Code of Practice on Records Management (the Section 61 Code) he may, following consultation with the Keeper of the Records of Scotland, also consider regulatory action to support improvement.”
Mr Hamilton said: "I have been reviewing my live caseload and am liaising with the Keeper of the Records to determine whether regulatory action may be required in specific cases."
READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon under more pressure over deleted WhatsApps
On Tuesday, the Scottish Government announced that they would share more than 14,000 messages with the UK Covid-19 Inquiry.
Deputy First Minister Shona Robison said a legal order, known as a Section 21 notice, had been required before the messages could be handed over because “a number of them were of a particularly personal nature, including photos of individuals’ children and personal medical details”.
She added: “This will mean that all requested messages held will be shared, in full and unredacted, by November 6.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel