A PROMINENT member of the Walker’s Shortbread family has died.
Marjorie Henderson Walker OBE, who passed away on October 22 aged 83, was the sister of Joe and James Walker, who ran the family business as joint managing directors for many years. Joe Walker passed away in October 2021.
The company said in a statement that Marjorie had played a “highly significant” role in the development of Walker’s during a 40-year career with the Aberlour-based shortbread maker.
Joining the family firm in 1962, after attending equestrian schools in the Cotswolds and Germany, she was made a full partner in the business with Joe and Jim, and was one of the three founding directors in 1980, when the limited company was formed.
“She oversaw administration, and in the early days attended key events and food shows as the Walker’s brand was beginning to grow,” the company said.
“As time went on, she managed the finances, and took on the role of company secretary later in her tenure. Marjorie also passionately managed the company’s five bakery shops, a responsibility which she greatly enjoyed, and they thrived under her management.
“Marjorie’s role in the development of Walker’s was highly significant and she was both a motivated and motivational businesswoman. During her time with the business, it grew from one village bakery employing 20 people into an international business employing over 1,000 people when she retired in 2002.
“Marjorie was enormously loved by many people around the world, especially colleagues and customers. She will always be remembered as a fun-loving passionate and dynamic woman who will never be forgotten.”
Walker’s Shortbread is today led by Nicky Walker, son of Joe and a former goalkeeper with Rangers, Hearts, Ross County and Partick Thistle. He took over the reins at Walker's from his uncle, Jim, in early 2022, and had worked in the business for 25 years before taking on the top job.
Last month, Walker’s reported that revenue had revenue had surged by 16% to £164.6m in the year ended December 31, 2022. Pre-tax profits dipped to £5.1m from £6.8m the year before, amid pressure on global supply chains intensified by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and cost inflation.
