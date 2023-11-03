Work began at the Blar Mhor site on Monday and is expected to last three weeks.

The health board said the work will determine the foundation solution for the new Belford, which is the main centre for mountain trauma in the UK's 'outdoor capital'.

Construction work is expected to begin in 2025 with an estimated completion date of 2028.

A pressure group was formed to push for the replacement hospital, led by David Sedgwick, former head surgeon, retired GP Michael Foxley and John Hutchison, formerly of Highland Council.

Mr Sedgwick says he was told when he was appointed in 1992 that he “would be working in a new hospital within 10 years”.

Louise Bussell, NHS Highland’s Senior Responsible Officer for the Lochaber Health and Social Care Redesign, said: “This is an exciting piece of work which will help us develop plans for the replacement Belford Hospital.

“We are delighted that Balfour Beatty are making good progress with the ground investigations and have confirmed there will be no disruption to traffic in the area during this period of work.

"We will keep the local communities informed of the next steps in this process.”

NHS Highland appointed Balfour Beatty Plc as the Principal Supply Chain Partner for the Lochaber and Caithness Hospital redesign projects, which represent an investment of over £160 million in our rural general hospitals over the next five to seven years.

It is not the first time the Lochaber community has faced a delay for health service improvements. The current Belford opened in April 1965, almost 20 years after a report had recommended a replacement.