Humza Yousaf's in-laws could be on the verge of returning home after their names appeared on a list of people allowed to leave the war-torn Gaza strip today. 

Elizabeth & Maged El-Nakla, who were visiting family before the October 7 Massacre in Israel sparked the curent conflict, have been trapped in the Palestinian territory and unable to leave. 

Their names have now appeared on a list of people allowed throug the Rafah border crossing to Egypt, which opened earlier this week to allow a limited number of foreign nationals and injured Gazans through. 

It is understod that the First Minister has been informed of the breakthrough.

This is a breaking story and will be developed further as details emerge   