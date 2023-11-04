The new single malt from Lagg distillery on Arran is named after the village of Kilmory. This vibrant, full-bodied whisky has notes of heather smoke and citrus, making it perfect as a warming winter dram. This gift set includes a bottle, a tasting glass, and delicious James of Arran truffles made with Lagg new-make spirit: a very special present.

£67. www.arranwhisky.com/shop-whiskies/whisky-gift-sets/142-touch-of-lagg-gift-box

2) DRINKS BAKERY BISCUITS

Three time winners at the Scotland Food and Drink Excellence Awards, the Drinks Bakery savoury biscuits are the crunch connoisseur’s choice.

This selection box contains all four varieties with two coasters for your accompanying drinks. Parmesan, pine nut and basil match beautifully with white wine. Pecorino, rosemary and seaweed are brilliant with a G&T. £11.95

www.thedrinksbakery.com/drinks-biscuits-product-range/the-discerning-drinkers-gift-set

3) WHEY CARAMEL, TWELVE TRIANGLES

What do you put whey caramel on? The answer is everything: ice cream, toast, maybe even a mince pie? Pick up a jar in any Twelve Triangles shop across Edinburgh. The perfect sweet stocking-filler.

£6.50 www.twelvetriangles.co.uk/

4) BLACKTHORN SEA SALT

You can’t have sweet without salt, and a box of this incredible crunchy west coast sea salt will delight any foodie. Blackthorn Sea Salt is made using 100% west coast sea water slowly trickled through the country’s only graduation thorn tower. It makes everything taste better (so keep it nearby if the sprouts are overdone).

From £4.50. Stockists nationwide www.blackthornsalt.co.uk

5) CONNAGE HIGHLAND DAIRY CHEESE HAMPER

Scottish cheese is always a good idea, just don’t leave it sitting under the tree too long. This tasty hamper contains Connage Dunlop and smoked Dunlop, Gouda, Cromal and a small Clava brie. Consider Boxing Day feasting sorted.

£32 www.connage.co.uk/product-category/cheese-boxes/

6) WHITEBOX COCKTAILS

A selection box that’s definitely just for the grown-ups. Whitebox cocktails have packaged up six of their award-winning cocktails for Christmas. The box contains a pocket Negroni, a Cherrywood Old Fashioned, a freezer Martini, a Margarita, a classic Cosmo and Boulevardier. Or how about a Negroni Christmas cracker?

£34 www.whiteboxcocktails.com/

7) AEBLE CIDER HAMPER

Let Scotland’s top cider shop put together a bespoke hamper for you. Aeble choose only the best, most delicious low-intervention ciders and perries from across Scotland, the UK and Europe, so you’ll always find something new and interesting. Hamper prices start from £25 and include a 750ml bottle of artisanal cider, and a selection of olives, Barebones chocolate and Torres crisps.

Email info@aeble.co.uk

8) SEILACH TEA

Seilich herbal teas are made from 100% organically grown and handpicked ingredients from a wildlife-friendly meadow in Midlothian. Botanist Dr Sally Gouldstone sells a range of natural beauty products but an ideal gift for tea jennys will be her single-plant teas and herbal blends.

Try the Reviving Blend, which won two stars at this year’s Great Taste awards. It contains the natural power of peppermint, nettle and cornflowers, carefully selected for their abundance of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, and promises to invigorate the senses.

Perfect for a cosy afternoon on the couch.

£9. www.seilich.co.uk/products/botanical-calming-herbal-tea

9) BAXTERS

If you’d like to give a hamper full of edible Scottish treats, trust Baxters to do it very well. The Great Glen Wicker Luxury Hamper (£199) is packed with chutneys, pickles, jams, marmalade, fudge, cured meat, soup, gin liqueurs, chocolates, biscuits, honey and a bottle of champagne.

Over the top? Of course! It is Christmas.

Hampers range from £45 to £350

www.baxtersofscotland.com/

10) HARRIS GIN

A bottle of this beautiful gin is a great present in itself. Go one step further and give this gift set, which also includes two of the distillery’s unique perfect serve gin glasses and a sugar kelp aromatic water dropper to boost the botanicals. The gift box also contains a high-res photographic print and cocktail recipes, and can be delivered with a handwritten card.

£91 www.harrisdistillery.com/products/the-new-harris-serve-gift-set-1

11) TALONMORE

A zesty gingery non-alcoholic spirit that makes the ideal winter warmer. Try it in a Ginger Old Fashioned or a Hot Toddy, the perfect pairing for your favourite Christmas film.

£25 www.talonmoredrinks.com/

12) THE SCOTCH MALT WHISKY SOCIETY 12 DRAMS OF CHRISTMAS WHISKY ADVENT CALENDAR

The Scotch Malt Whisky Society have been celebrating 40 years all this year and would love you to join their celebrations at Christmas with a decadent 12 Drams of Christmas whisky advent calendar.

Featuring 12 50ml drams of single cask single malt Scotch whisky, with fun and festively named drams such as Fruitcake Earthquake, Party Tarts and Hog Roast and Marshmallows to Toast. Each of the 12 whiskies is from a different distillery but uniquely The Scotch Malt Whisky Society keeps the names of the distilleries top secret.

What makes this an extra special gift is it also includes a year’s membership of the SMWS, the world’s biggest whisky club: giving you exclusive access to an ever-changing array of rare single cask single malt Scotch whiskies each month, the club’s members’ rooms and tasting events.

£199. www.smws.com/spirit-of-the-season/

13) MAGNUM

Magnum is the only cream liqueur exclusively crafted and bottled in Scotland using Scotch malt whisky and local cream. Smooth, creamy caramel notes play off single malt Speyside whisky for a balanced taste with a warming ginger afterglow.

Magnum is contained in a unique, stainless steel flask, which is designed to be fully reusable and recyclable. It also keeps the liqueur chilled at the optimum temperature, without the need for ice.

£24. www.royalmilewhiskies.com/liqueurs/brands/magnum/

14) GREAT GLEN CHARCUTERIE HAMPER

A hamper of delicious sustainable venison salami makes a great gift. This selection of Great Glen Charcuterie arrives in a hamper-like box, tied up with ribbon. Inside you’ll find green pepper venison salami, Scottish pork salami, venison bresaola, smoked venison, venison chorizo, chilli venison chorizo and venison pepperoni, and a recipe booklet for tasty suggestions for using the products in your cooking.

£75. www.greatglencharcuterie.com/shop/p/wild-venison-charcuterie-hamper

15) PERSONALISED GLASGOW 1770 WHISKY FROM THE GLASGOW DISTILLERY

The Glasgow Distillery brought single malt whisky distilling back to Glasgow after more than a hundred years. The Original 1770 is fresh and fruity with a long spicy finish, a very easy-drinking malt. Make your present extra special with a personalised label, will it say ‘hands off’ or ‘help yourself’?

Glasgow Distillery will also be opening their festive pop up in Princes Square in early November if you’d like to purchase your gifts directly.

£49. www.glasgowdistillery.com/item/108/Glasgow1770/Glasgow-1770-Personalised.html

16) SLÀINTE SAUCES

How about boozy sauces for your festive puddings? These are definitely just for the adult guests.

In this selection box you’ll find: white chocolate and raspberry martini made with white rum and real raspberries – drizzle it over ice cream or add to Prosecco; rum and salted caramel delicious on pancakes or in an espresso martini; chocolate amaretto for drizzling over brownies or hot chocolate, and strawberry daiquiri, delicious with meringues. Each bottle contains two measures of alcohol, skillfully blended in Oban.

£25. www.oystercroft.co

17) ROSIE STEER: SLOW SEASONS: A CREATIVE GUIDE TO RECONNECTING WITH NATURE THE CELTIC WAY

For those who struggle with winter, Rosie Steer’s beautiful new book will be a wonderful motivation to get outside to experience nature, then retreat to the kitchen to whip up something delicious.

Edinburgh writer Rosie Steer follows the Celtic wheel of the year, sharing notes, foraging tips and seasonal recipes to get you excited about each small shift in the season.

Bloomsbury, £16.99, all good bookshops.

18) STUART RALSTON: CATALOGUED IDEAS AND RANDOM THOUGHTS – A COOKBOOK

The first book from award-winning Edinburgh chef Stuart Ralston defies easy classification. Part recipe book, with a little life story and plenty of lists, the chapters and recipes chart Ralston’s career from Scotland to New York and into his restaurants. Ralston is chef patron of Top 100 National Restaurant, Aizle; Michelin-bib awarded Noto and newcomers on the Edinburgh restaurant scene, tipo and Lyla.

Fans of Ralston’s first two restaurants will find plenty of dishes they’ve enjoyed in the past.

I’m delighted to see the sheep’s milk agnolotti that I still remember from a meal at Aizle in 2019, and for Noto devotees, yes, the crab butter recipe is here.

Some recipes will appeal more to the kitchen- confident reader but there’s plenty for the home cook to enjoy making too.

And like all good cookbooks, it’s interesting to read even when you’re not cooking, and the photography, by Clair Irwin, is gorgeous.

Kitchen Press, £35

19) IDLE HANDS JAM

Give breakfast the star treatment with these delicious homemade jams. You can choose four from a range of seven conserves and marmalades, handmade in Dunlop. We love the Seville orange and whisky marmalade and the rhubarb and ginger jam.

£25

Available at Idle Hands Shop & Bakery, Main Street, Dunlop or from

www.idlehandsshop.co.uk

20) RESTAURANT VOUCHERS

The start of the year is tough for the hospitality industry. Encourage your loved ones into your favourite restaurant with a voucher, and maybe join them? I love a Christmas present that promises fun times with your favourite people.