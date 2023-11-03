Humza Yousaf's In-laws have been able to leave the Gaza strip and make it to safety in Egypt.
Elizabeth and Maged El-Nakla left through the Rafah border crossing this morning after being given permission to leave by the Palestinian Border Authority.
Mr Yousaf and his wife Nadia released a statement saying they were "grateful" to all those who had helped the couple
Elizabeth, a retired nurse from Dundee, and her husband had been visiting family before the October 7 Massacre in Israel ignited hostilities, and had become trapped in the Palestinian territory.
Humza Yousaf and Nadia El-Nakla
The statement from First Minister Humza Yousaf and Nadia El-Nakla said: "We are very pleased to confirm that Nadia’s parents were able to leave Gaza through the Rafah Crossing this morning.
"We are grateful to all of those who have assisted our parents over the last few weeks, including the FCDO crisis team."
This is a developing story and will be updated
