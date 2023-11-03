Mr Yousaf and his wife Nadia released a statement saying they were "grateful" to all those who had helped the couple

Elizabeth, a retired nurse from Dundee, and her husband had been visiting family before the October 7 Massacre in Israel ignited hostilities, and had become trapped in the Palestinian territory.

Humza Yousaf and Nadia El-Nakla

The statement from First Minister Humza Yousaf and Nadia El-Nakla said: "We are very pleased to confirm that Nadia’s parents were able to leave Gaza through the Rafah Crossing this morning.

"We are grateful to all of those who have assisted our parents over the last few weeks, including the FCDO crisis team."

