The "reputable" Dumfries hotel has an open-plan split-level lounge bar and restaurant and dining area, function room with separate bar and a four-bedroom detached bungalow.

The agent said the restaurant is currently not trading and that the hotel offers “an ideal opportunity for a family/chef proprietor”.

“Previously known as the Moreig Hotel, the property was purchased by our clients in 2015,” Smith & Clough Business Associates said. “With its prominent location on Annan Road the business benefits from repeat tourist/commercial business and has established itself well for hosting smaller functions, in particular funerals.

“In the last year the hotel carried out in excess of 200 and has a good relationship with the surrounding businesses.

“The hotel is run very much to suit our clients’ own requirements and offers an excellent opportunity for trade to be increased, should a new owner wish to do so.

“It is thought that this opportunity would be ideal for a chef proprietor as the hotel no longer serves food and only does breakfast for guests and function buffets, running the business very much on a B&B basis.”

Offers in the region of £550,000 are invited.

Light vehicle mass production returns to Scotland

An all-electric 4x4 designed specifically for some of the dirtiest all-terrain work has become the first light vehicle manufactured in Scotland in more than four decades.

It comes after Munro Vehicles, Scotland’s only volume car company, announced the completion of its first pre-production model. The white Series-M Utility, a hard top five-seater 4x4, left its factory in East Kilbride this week, 10 months after Munro unveiled the MK_1 prototype model in Edinburgh.

Walker's Shortbread mourns death of 'passionate and dynamic woman'

A prominent member of the Walker’s Shortbread family has died.

Marjorie Henderson Walker OBE, who died on October 22 aged 83, was the sister of Joe and James Walker, who ran the family business as joint managing directors for many years. Joe Walker passed away in October 2021. The company said in a statement that Marjorie had played a “highly significant” role in the development of Walker’s during a 40-year career with the Aberlour-based shortbread maker.