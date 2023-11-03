A hotel that has "built community standing" and hosted over 200 funerals in the last year has been brought to market for sale.
Smith & Clough Business Associates is handling the freehold sale of the eight-bedroom family-owned Caledonian Hotel, which also hosts a range of separate regular small functions throughout the year.
The "reputable" Dumfries hotel has an open-plan split-level lounge bar and restaurant and dining area, function room with separate bar and a four-bedroom detached bungalow.
The agent said the restaurant is currently not trading and that the hotel offers “an ideal opportunity for a family/chef proprietor”.
“Previously known as the Moreig Hotel, the property was purchased by our clients in 2015,” Smith & Clough Business Associates said. “With its prominent location on Annan Road the business benefits from repeat tourist/commercial business and has established itself well for hosting smaller functions, in particular funerals.
“In the last year the hotel carried out in excess of 200 and has a good relationship with the surrounding businesses.
“The hotel is run very much to suit our clients’ own requirements and offers an excellent opportunity for trade to be increased, should a new owner wish to do so.
“It is thought that this opportunity would be ideal for a chef proprietor as the hotel no longer serves food and only does breakfast for guests and function buffets, running the business very much on a B&B basis.”
Offers in the region of £550,000 are invited.
