The event itself was in Glasgow in early October, though the listing remains on the website.

Those who attended the talk by Lindsay Dukes, a clinical sexologist, who specialises in gender, sexual and relationship diversity, were promised they would “discover the psychological and social factors that drive fetish and kink behaviours and learn about the ways in which individuals who engage in these practices experience pleasure and fulfilment.”

The talk would “create a sex-positive space to explore the psychological and biological underpinnings of these practices across all sexualities and gender orientations, reinforced by the latest research on fetishism and kink.”

Scottish Conservative transport spokesman Graham Simpson said: “This sort of nonsense is the last thing ScotRail should be bothered about.

“People simply want them to get on with providing trains, fares and a timetable that meet passengers’ needs.

"After the chaos caused by the disruption on Thursday night, there will be very little patience with ScotRail if they prioritise this sort of thing over delivering a proper service.”

It's understood the listing was supplied by the company Data Thistle, which provides live events data from around 10,000 venues to a number of firms.

A ScotRail spokesperson said: “The Inspiration Hub is an online resource with hundreds of ideas for things to do, upcoming events, discounts, and offers all within easy reach of more than 300 train stations across Scotland.

“This includes lectures that allow people to engage in open and intellectual discussions on a range of topics.”