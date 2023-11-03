With the UK mired in a protracted cost of living crisis, the last thing the retail sector needed was a spell of extreme weather.
The industry has found growth hard to come by over the last year and a half as consumers have struggled in the face of surging inflation, which remains well above the Bank of England’s long-term target of 2%, and increasingly high interest rates.
So, when Storm Babet struck last month, it was probably the last thing retailers needed. The extreme weather, which caused devastation and led to loss of life in the north-east of Scotland, caused people to stay away from the shops, with figures published by the Scottish Retail Consortium today revealing a sharp fall in footfall.
READ MORE: Scotland whisky: William Grant names new chief executive
“Scotland was battered by repeated and prolonged storms in October,” said director David Lonsdale. “Unsurprisingly, the appalling conditions and repeated deluges and disruption exerted a heavy toll on shopper footfall, which slumped to its weakest monthly performance of 2023.”
Coming on top of the difficult economic conditions, retailers (and indeed hospitality operators) would have been cursing their luck at the meteorological outlook, which took a turn for the worse again with the arrival of Storm Ciaran in recent days.
With even the weather not on the side of the retail industry, it was certainly no surprise to hear Kris Hamer, director of insight at the British Retail Consortium, call today for support for the sector from Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt when he unveils the Autumn Statement, and when the Scottish Budget is announced in September.
READ MORE: Scotland tourism: Key industry on rocky road to recovery
Mr Hamer declared government ministers must not increase the regulatory burden on the industry given the huge economic pressures it continues to face and hopes they can provide some respite by not increasing the poundage or multiplier, the respective figures used in Scotland and England to calculate business rates.
Should retailers get their wish, Christmas would certainly have come early for this hard-hit sector.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here