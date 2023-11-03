Police are appealing for information after a number of gunshots were fired in Edinburgh.
Around 10.15am on Thursday, November 2, officers were called to a report of shots being fired at a block of flats on Greendykes Road in the city.
Subsequent police enquiries identified that shots were also fired towards the property around 3.05am the same morning.
Police said there were no injuries in either incident, however windows were damaged.
The incidents are being treated as a targeted attack.
Detective Sergeant Gavin Howat, Gayfield CID, said: “Whilst this may have been intended as a targeted attack, the fact is that a number of shots were fired indiscriminately. The second incident was in broad daylight and there were people in the street at the time.
“Thankfully no one was injured but this was a reckless act with no regard for members of the public.
“It is imperative that we find those responsible and for that we need the help of the local community.
“I know that people may be reluctant to come forward and so I would encourage the use of Crimestoppers where information can be given anonymously.
“Officers have been in the area since the attack checking CCTV and speaking to local residents.
“From our enquiries so far we believe that there was male on an electric motorcycle with a pillion passenger around the time of both incidents. On the second occasion they were seen to make off towards Craigmillar Castle Avenue.
“I am keen to hear from anyone who has private CCTV or doorbell camera footage, or from motorists driving on Greendykes Road or the surrounding roads between 3am and 3.30am, and 10am and 10.30am. Their footage could prove very useful to our enquiry.
“High visibility officers remain on patrol in the area, and I would urge people to speak to officers with regard to any concerns or provide information.”
Information can be passed to police via 101 quoting reference number 0961 of Thursday, 2 November, 2023, or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
