A mixed-use property with development potential on the North Coast 500 route has been put up for sale at offers over £500,000.
Shepherd Chartered Surveyors has been appointed to sell the property on Main Street in Lybster, which features three refurbished buildings including workshops, an accommodation block and a timber-frame lodge.
Rory Fraser, from the Inverness office of Shepherd Chartered Surveyors, said: “Previously operated by Northlands Creative as a contemporary glass production facility with living accommodation, there are various avenues that new owners could explore to enhance the existing business, including development potential, subject to appropriate planning consents.”
He added: “Known for its stunning coastal scenery, white sandy beaches, rugged mountains, remote fishing villages, hidden gems, and a wealth of unforgettable experiences, the North Coast 500 is deemed one of the world’s most beautiful road trips and, as such, we anticipate much interest in this mixed-use property with development potential.”
Providing details of the property, just off the A99 and 13 miles south of Wick, Shepherd Chartered Surveyors said: “The property features three refurbished buildings spread across 7,345 sq ft, providing workshop, studio, and residential accommodation on a one-acre site.”
It added: “The Alastair Pilkington Studio has been configured to provide four workshops, office accommodation, toilets, café, and prep kitchen while the Old School House has been converted into a five-bedroom accommodation block with ancillary laundry quarters and [a] lean-to, single-storey extension.
“The timber-frame lodge, meanwhile, has been configured to provide [an] open-plan living room/kitchenette, three double bedrooms, a shower room, and a disabled wet room with a paddock to the rear.”
