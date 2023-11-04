Glasgow-based business insurance specialist Neilson Laurence & Neil has been acquired by Howden Scotland, previously known as Bruce Stevenson.
Howden Scotland declared the deal strengthened its presence in Scotland and underscored its “dedication to expanding opportunities for clients in the country by adding expertise and capabilities”.
It added that Neilson Laurence & Neil will “fully integrate into the Howden Glasgow team [and] broaden its portfolio of insurance and risk management solutions available to clients, while increasing the scope of services offered”.
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: The truth about Brexit
Douglas Linn, senior partner at Neilson Laurence & Neil, said: "This decision marks the culmination of careful consideration, and it's clear that the timing is perfect. Joining forces with Howden Scotland, with their unwavering commitment to client satisfaction and deep industry expertise, will only serve to enhance our capabilities and reach.”
READ MORE: Denial after denial from brass-necked Tory arch-Brexiter
Kenny Hogg, chief executive of Howden Scotland, said: "As Howden Scotland expands, it is essential that we continue to build on market expertise, and Neilson Laurence & Neil is therefore an ideal partner for us in this regard. I look forward to welcoming Douglas and his team to our Glasgow office, and collectively delivering the best possible solutions to our clients.”
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Household energy bill misery as Tories fail to act
Howden Scotland said: “Both companies share a deep entrepreneurial culture and people-first values, and this transaction demonstrates Howden UK&I’s (UK and Ireland’s) wider growth strategy.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here