It added that Neilson Laurence & Neil will “fully integrate into the Howden Glasgow team [and] broaden its portfolio of insurance and risk management solutions available to clients, while increasing the scope of services offered”.

READ MORE: Ian McConnell: The truth about Brexit

Douglas Linn, senior partner at Neilson Laurence & Neil, said: "This decision marks the culmination of careful consideration, and it's clear that the timing is perfect. Joining forces with Howden Scotland, with their unwavering commitment to client satisfaction and deep industry expertise, will only serve to enhance our capabilities and reach.”

READ MORE: Denial after denial from brass-necked Tory arch-Brexiter

Kenny Hogg, chief executive of Howden Scotland, said: "As Howden Scotland expands, it is essential that we continue to build on market expertise, and Neilson Laurence & Neil is therefore an ideal partner for us in this regard. I look forward to welcoming Douglas and his team to our Glasgow office, and collectively delivering the best possible solutions to our clients.”

READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Household energy bill misery as Tories fail to act

Howden Scotland said: “Both companies share a deep entrepreneurial culture and people-first values, and this transaction demonstrates Howden UK&I’s (UK and Ireland’s) wider growth strategy.”