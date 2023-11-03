On Friday, the city’s Licensing Board unveiled its policy statement for the next five years, which includes a 12-month pilot for later pub opening.

The SNP Administration had called for the extension during the consultation on the policy, making the case that a further hour’s trading could provide a major lift to Glasgow’s evening economy.

It comes weeks after the city's Licensing Board confirmed that the pilot for city centre nightclubs to remain open until 4am has been made permanent.

Welcoming the decision, Council Leader Susan Aitken said: “The richness, diversity and vibrancy of Glasgow’s hospitality and night-time offer is internationally recognised but there’s no doubt it’s had a tough time in recent years.

“The impact of the pandemic has been existential for many in the sector and combined with the impact of the cost-of-living crisis and rampant inflation and the very real consequences of Brexit, and it’s safe to say that hospitality probably hasn’t faced a set of pressures like this in generations.

“Extending pub hours to 1am can, I hope, give many businesses a shot in the arm and encourage more people to come into the city centre in the knowledge they can in turn extend their evening out.

“A one-year pilot will allow the city and the trade to decide whether there is the market demand for an extra hour but also if there are any impacts on public health and anti-social behaviour.”

The Board’s policy statement outlines a list of criteria which bars applying for the 1am licence would be required to adhere by, while also urging licensees to recognise the need for staff who work late to get home safely.

Senior councillors said the one-year trial period to give pubs 1am licences could boost the city centre’s late-night economy (Image: The Griffin)

Convener for Climate, Glasgow Green Deal, Transport and City Centre Recovery, Cllr Angus Millar, said: “Bars, along with restaurants, clubs and music venues are vital to our economy and reputation and I welcome this pilot approach which mirrors that which took place with nightclubs.

“Staggering the dispersal of customers from different venue types over several hours rather than creating two pinch points can also have a positive impact on our ongoing engagement with transport operators to support people getting home from a night out, as well as on policing.

“Glasgow is a great place to have a distinctive and safe night out, for residents and visitors alike and I hope this move enhances that further, while boosting our reputation and the evening economy.”

Last week, a new global report ranking the world’s best cities praised Glasgow for its vibrant music scene and nightlife.

The latest annual World’s Best Cities Report ranked Scotland’s largest city as the 61st best city on the planet - up from 93rd position last year.

Glasgow is the second highest ranked UK city in the report after London, with Manchester, Liverpool, Birmingham and Leeds all trailing behind in the list of the world’s 100 top-performing cities.