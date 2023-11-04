The vital 200-metre stretch of road linking Lochgilphead to Oban was buried under 6,000 tonnes of debris in a landslip during torrential rain in October.

Although access to the area is still available from the north via the A816 it could be weeks before specialist engineers make the main route fully safe. Firms urged people in the area to "shop local".

Argyll and Bute council said it hopes the road can reopen between the middle and the end of November.

It is claimed it has left businesses in the area "facing a fight for survival", while many are still reeling from the effects of the Covid pandemic and cost of living crisis.

Vicki Burnett, of the Craignish Community Company charity, said the landslide has caused "unprecedented disruption".

The route could remain closed until the of the month (Image: Gordon Turner)

She said: "We want to keep this issue in the spotlight to encourage the local authority and their contractors to get this work done as quickly as possible and to make sure any additional support we’re entitled to comes here.

"But we’re also pleading with the wider Argyll and West of Scotland community - don’t forget about us."

She also said: "Many of these businesses won’t survive six weeks with no income.

"We are still open, we’d love to see you and it could be a great time to enjoy a deal or a discount."

Businesses including Lucy’s Cafe, the Galley of Lorne and Lord of the Isles pubs, Ardfern Yacht Centre, Craobh Haven Marina and independent arts and crafts professionals have set up the craignish.info website as a hub so locals and visitors can stay up to date with what’s available and the latest information.

The annual Craignish Christmas market is due to go ahead on the weekend of November 18-19 with local businesses pinning their hopes on a large turnout.

"Many of these businesses are ready and willing to do whatever it takes to serve customers through this difficult time.

"hat could involve adapting their opening hours, an enhanced online offering, working together to make every journey as efficient as possible and more.

"Get in touch and come and visit – we’d love to see you," Ms Burnett added.