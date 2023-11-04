Businesses face going bust after being cut off a month ago by a massive landslide.
Companies in the Craignish peninsula in Argyll are looking at the prospect of continued weeks of disruption with the partial closure of part of the A816 which links near Ardfern.
The vital 200-metre stretch of road linking Lochgilphead to Oban was buried under 6,000 tonnes of debris in a landslip during torrential rain in October.
Although access to the area is still available from the north via the A816 it could be weeks before specialist engineers make the main route fully safe. Firms urged people in the area to "shop local".
Argyll and Bute council said it hopes the road can reopen between the middle and the end of November.
READ MORE: Witness tells of lucky escape in landslip
It is claimed it has left businesses in the area "facing a fight for survival", while many are still reeling from the effects of the Covid pandemic and cost of living crisis.
Vicki Burnett, of the Craignish Community Company charity, said the landslide has caused "unprecedented disruption".
She said: "We want to keep this issue in the spotlight to encourage the local authority and their contractors to get this work done as quickly as possible and to make sure any additional support we’re entitled to comes here.
"But we’re also pleading with the wider Argyll and West of Scotland community - don’t forget about us."
READ MORE: Urgent calls to reopen 'vital' west coast road in time for Christmas
She also said: "Many of these businesses won’t survive six weeks with no income.
"We are still open, we’d love to see you and it could be a great time to enjoy a deal or a discount."
Businesses including Lucy’s Cafe, the Galley of Lorne and Lord of the Isles pubs, Ardfern Yacht Centre, Craobh Haven Marina and independent arts and crafts professionals have set up the craignish.info website as a hub so locals and visitors can stay up to date with what’s available and the latest information.
READ MORE: Warning on road investment with warning of more landslips
The annual Craignish Christmas market is due to go ahead on the weekend of November 18-19 with local businesses pinning their hopes on a large turnout.
"Many of these businesses are ready and willing to do whatever it takes to serve customers through this difficult time.
"hat could involve adapting their opening hours, an enhanced online offering, working together to make every journey as efficient as possible and more.
"Get in touch and come and visit – we’d love to see you," Ms Burnett added.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel