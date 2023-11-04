The Edinburgh-based agent said the property has an entrance vestibule and hallway, reception room, dining room, living room, bedroom with ensuite shower room, kitchen/breakfast room, butler's kitchen, boot room, utility and two cloakrooms on the ground floor.

READ MORE: US buyer for 'stunning heritage asset'

Upstairs it has five bedrooms, and it also has a bar, wine cellar, plant room and store.

The property sits in extensive grounds (Image: Ellisons)

Historic Environment Scotland said it was built in 1851 by David Bryce for Archibald Wilkie of Ormiston.

READ MORE: Highland castle built by Clan Ross for sale

Scottish Field reported in 2019 that the “land on which the house stands, in Kirknewton, was formerly part of the Ormiston Hill Estate which was owned by William Cullen, a key figure in the Scottish Enlightenment and a friend of Adam Smith and David Hume”.

Mark Coulter, founder and chief executive of Ellisons Property, said that "it is without doubt the finest property I have ever dealt with".

Ellisons said the property is on the market at offers over £4.5 million.