A 31-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a 23-year old man in Glasgow.



Around 7pm on Friday, police were called to a block of flats on Southcroft Street and the man was found seriously injured within.



He was pronounced dead at the scene.

He has been named by police as Stephen Gray. His next of kin have been made aware.



The man is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.