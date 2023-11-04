A police investigation is underway into the "unexplained" death of a man in Glasgow.

Officers were called to a report of a man found seriously injured in the city's Southcroft Street around 7pm on Friday.

Emergency services attended and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said enquiries into the death are ongoing.

"The death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing.” 

 