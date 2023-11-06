AMID the high-profile discussions surrounding deleted WhatsApp messages by ministers in both the UK and Scottish governments, prominent Scottish businessman Lord Willie Haughey has admitted that he deletes his.
Discussing the much-reported controversy on the Go Radio Business Show with Hunter & Haughey, the Labour peer said: “I delete all of my WhatsApp messages, all of my texters, all of my emails as soon as I’ve dealt with them – only for the simple reason that I’m no good at searching through hundreds of them.”
Earlier, Sir Tom Hunter pointed out that “the way we communicate as business people has changed”, noting: “Over the past 25 years, I used to be on the phone all the time but I’m not on the phone as much now. I do communicate by WhatsApp, Signal [an encrypted messaging service for instant messaging, voice, and video calls] – but the one I don’t like, because fall out over it, is email.
“People can read things the wrong way so I say just pick up the phone. WhatsApp is a very efficient way to deal with things but if it is important pick up the phone.”
Lord Willie agreed, adding: “When you have something contentious, don’t send it in an email – have a conversation. There will be people you like having a quick conversation with while others will go on and on and on so thank the lord for WhatsApp.”
Reviewing the revelations that came out of the UK Covid inquiry last week, entrepreneur and philanthropist Sir Tom said: “We want from our politicians – they serve at our pleasure – is truth and honesty. If people make a mistake – and I make mistakes all the time – you own up to them, say ‘I’m sorry about it, I’ll learn from it’ then move on.”
