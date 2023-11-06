Entrepreneur duo hails Scotland’s world-leading offshore wind farm

Lord Willie, saying that he didn’t think inflation would fall much before the end of the year, noted: “The target is 2% by the middle of next year and they do have to get there but the underlying current in the economy just now is not looking good. More and more people are talking about unemployment, people are talking about housing.”

Entrepreneur urges interest rates hold amid jobs warning

But Sir Tom, highlighting some business success in the news last week, said “it’s not all doom and gloom” as he pointed to fashion retailer Next which raised its full-year profit guidance for the fourth time this year as the onset of cooler weather boosted sales in the second half of October.

Led by chief executive Lord Simon Wolfson, Next added £10 million to its profit forecast which now stands at £885m for the full year. This followed a 4% increase in sales during the three months to October 28, double the pace of growth previously anticipated.

Lord Willie added: “Simon Wolfson has done an amazing job [at Next]. He has looked at what is happening online and in stores. Under his stewardship, it has come on in leaps and bounds.”

Describing Next as one of the “best-run retailers in the world, never mind the UK”, Sir Tom said: “It’s a good business, well run and taking care of its customers.”