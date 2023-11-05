Deputy business editor Scott Wright reported on how people in Aberdeen are also throwing their weight behind the new campaign to revitalise the renowned street, as part of the Big Read.

Leading the new publication was business correspondent Kristy Dorsey, who revealed that a new programme to tackle the massive shortfall in funding for female-led businesses.

Nine firms from across Scotland are taking part in a first-of-its kind scheme to help bridge the gap in access to funding.

The first edition this week was introduced by business editor Ian McConnell, who said it is vital in difficult times such as these to celebrate the endeavours of Scotland’s entrepreneurs and what is being done north of the Border to ensure the nation is at the cutting edge of technological advances.

LORD WILLIE HAUGHEY

'It's time for a new Enlightenment . . . one driven by green tech'

When I was asked to write this column I enquired as to the thought behind this new business publication.

I was delighted to learn that The Herald wants to ensure business has a stronger voice when it comes to growth strategies that drive enterprise and government policies. Over the past 300 years Scotland has produced some of the greatest ideas and inventions the world has ever seen.

FASHION

'Let's fall back in love with responsible clothing'

I describe myself as a fashion designer who hates fashion. My disgust is woven from the threads of negative impact the production of fashion has on our environment and planet; and the endemic social injustice linked to the manufacturing of the clothes in our wardrobes. As an industry, fashion is broken – we need change.

'I spent a lot of time researching and lecturing on the business of fashion and its negative impact on the environment, its lack of economic viability and social inequality' (Image: Antoinette Fionda-Douglas/Beira)

The purpose of my slow fashion luxury brand Beira, which I co-founded almost five years ago with my business partner Flavio Forlani, is to disrupt an industry that has hyper-normalised fast fashion and ultra-consumerism.

BANKING

Does tycoon Jim McColl have a business solution SMEs can bank on?

When entrepreneur Jim McColl found a lack of dedicated banking for SMEs, he decided to remedy this with the logical solution . . . a new bank.

People tend not to wake up with the sudden urge to start a new bank. Not even Jim McColl, one of Scotland’s best-known entrepreneurs and businessmen – despite investing in 20 platform acquisitions and overseeing 15 exits, including two public listings, in the past two decades.

BUSINESS BRIEFING

Edinburgh landmark sold to become hotel

An A-listed office block at a prime city centre site has been sold amid plans to turn it into a hotel.

In another exclusive from our daily Business Briefing this week, it is revealed the offices at 9-10 St Andrew Square, designed by Basil Spence and Partners as the new head office of the Scottish Widows Fund and Life Assurance Society in 1962, have been acquired in a joint venture.