A budget airline has launched new flights from Scotland to Southampton.
EasyJet has this week launched the first flights on two new year-round routes from Southampton Airport to Glasgow and Belfast.
The new route to Glasgow took off from Southampton on Thursday and will operate twice weekly on Thursdays and Saturdays.
Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK Country Manager, said: "We are delighted to have launched our new services from Southampton to Belfast International and Glasgow, which will provide our customers in the South of England with direct and convenient departures to Northern Ireland and Scotland, making it easier for people to visit more of the fantastic destinations the UK has to offer for leisure or business."
Mark Beveridge, Operations Director at Southampton Airport, said: “We are really pleased to welcome easyJet’s first services to Glasgow and Belfast International.
“Following the recent completion of the runway extension, we are working hard and speaking regularly with our airline partners to deliver the routes and services the people of Southampton and the wider region deserve.”
