Once the concert hall was given the green light, the orchestra returned and finished the show, completing the final movement of Dvořák’s Symphony No6.

In what would be any music lovers worst nightmare, it can be revealed that the fire alarm was triggered by an audience member who was merely struggling to open the doors.

The man, who asked not to be named, wished to give his apologies for "ruining everything" on Friday evening.

He told The Herald he had tried to leave the venue slightly earlier because he had to go for a particular train and, in the course of trying to sneak off quietly, hit the wrong button.

He said: "I couldn't open the doors out of the upper circle downstairs entrance.

"I wondered if there was a button on the wall to open or unlock the doors.

"I noticed a small red button behind a sliding plastic opening, with arrows either side of it pointing away from it.

"I was in a bit of a hurry so pressed the button, then was horrified to realise it was the fire alarm, the very loud alarm was ringing and a recorded voice was telling everyone to evacuate the building because fire had been reported."

The symphony was nearing its end when the Usher Hall had to be evacuated and the man left with everyone else, saying he felt dreadful.

He is particularly sorry for the waste of the resources of the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

He added: "The symphony was in its last few minutes and I ruined everything, and probably caused emergency services to waste their precious time and resources.

"I managed to open the door, and walked away, feeling terrible, which I still do.

"I can be a bit dimwitted on occasions, and the fire alarm didn't appear to clearly enough labelled as such.

"I don't know if there'll be a police investigation into whether the alarm was maliciously set off."

The RSNO posted a message on social media platform X with a picture of the empty venue and musicians' chairs unoccupied on stage.

It read: "During tonight’s concert at the Usher Hall, a fire alarm was set off and an evacuation took place.

"After ensuring the building was safe, the audience were invited back in for the final movement of Dvořák’s Symphony No6.

"We apologise for the disruption and thank you for your patience."

The man says he is now too shamefaced to ever return to the Edinburgh venue.

He also plans to make a donation to the orchestra by way of reparation.

He added: "It was a terrible mistake which obviously I'd not make again and I'm sure I'll never go to the Usher Hall again."