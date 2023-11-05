Around 100 young people have clashed with riot police in Edinburgh, with fireworks being thrown directly at officers.
Video footage from Niddrie showed officers in riot gear standing in a line while youths lobbed explosives at their feet.
Police Scotland confirmed officers had been subjected to attacks from petrol bombs.
Footage on social media showed bystanders watching as officers were bombarded with explosives and smoke, while teenagers gathered on a green – with some filming it.
Police were called to Hay Avenue at 4.40pm, and buses were cancelled with road closures implemented.
In 2018, Police Scotland set up Operation Moonbeam to tackle Bonfire Night disorder.
Last year, a police vehicle was hit by a Molotov cocktail in Niddrie, and motorbike gangs raced through the area while fireworks were lobbed at the ground.
On Tuesday evening, police were called to Kirkton, Dundee, after youths set off fireworks and lit an illegal bonfire – which was branded “moronic” by the leader of Dundee City Council, John Alexander.
READ MORE: 'Unacceptable': Firefighters attacked with bricks and bottles ahead of Bonfire Night
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Specialist public order resources, deployed as part of Operation Moonbeam, are currently supporting local officers in the Hay Avenue area of Edinburgh, following reports of a large group of youths involved in the antisocial use of fireworks within the area.
“The police response is ongoing at present to keep the public and emergency service workers safe and local road closures are currently in place.
“Police in attendance are currently being subjected to attacks involving fireworks, petrol bombs and other projectiles – and the public is asked to avoid the area while the response is ongoing.”
Scottish Conservative justice spokesman Russell Findlay said: “Such attacks on police officers are cowardly, reckless and dangerous. Police Scotland need sufficient resources to tackle these thugs.”
#OpMoonbeam resources are supporting officers in Hay Avenue to deal with significant fireworks disorder.— Police Scotland Edinburgh (@PSOSEdinburgh) November 5, 2023
Officers are being attacked with fireworks, petrol bombs and other projectiles.
Some local roads are closed. Please avoid the area for the time-being while we respond. pic.twitter.com/R9cyYakkPw
City of Edinburgh Council leader Cammy Day said: “I’m appalled to see the scenes in Niddrie this evening. We’ve been clear that this sort of conduct is unacceptable.
“We’ve been working hard throughout the year in our communities to mitigate Bonfire Night-related disruption so it is extremely disappointing to see a minority of people behaving in this way.
“This reckless behaviour endangers lives and, like the majority of people in the community, I share in their dismay and upset at this disgraceful behaviour.
“We are working closely to ensure the community are safe and appeal to anyone who can help identify those responsible to contact police so they can be dealt with appropriately by the justice system.
“Our emergency services have our full support and do a fantastic job of keeping us all safe.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel