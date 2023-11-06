The Shawlands church occupies a prominent position on the corner of Millwood Road at its junction with Deanston Drive, just 2.5 miles south of the city centre.

United Free Church, Shawlands (Image: Shepherd)

The single storey detached church provides two open plan halls; one formerly used for services and the other for a range of various activities. To the rear are various cellular offices and kitchen facilities. The property surrounds a central courtyard providing access to a cellar.

The Boddam church, situated on Church Place between Manse Terrace and New Street, provides an open plan hall currently fitted out with pews and a podium for holding services. To the rear of the hall is a separate room for further services and activities, plus a kitchen area.

All elevations of the property look to outdoor green space enclosed by a stone wall around the perimeter. Free on street parking is available within the vicinity.

The Gorebridge church is situated on the west side of Hunterfield Road, a predominately residential location within Gorebridge.

United Free Church, Gorebridge (Image: Shepherd)

The church is set within a large rectangular site with extensive parking immediately adjacent. The accommodation comprises an entrance foyer leading to the church hall, which is open plan, and a kitchen/tea preparation area.

The churches are set to go under the hammer at the next Shepherd commercial property auction on December 7 with guide prices of £160,000 for Shawlands, £80,000 for Gorebridge and £28,000 for Boddam.

“All three sites would be suitable for a potential development or residential conversion," said Calvin Molinari of Shepherd's Glasgow office.

"As such, we anticipate keen interest in each opportunity. Interested parties should make their own enquiries to the local planning authority.”