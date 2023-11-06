Trouble flared as Scots across the country celebrated bonfire night, and follow similar scenes in Kirkton, Dundee, on Halloween which saw youths block roads with burning bins and ransack an empty house.

Officers were again called to incidents in the city and also Glasgow, with eight officers in Glasgow and Edinburgh injured.

Niddrie Edinburgh

Niddrie Edinburgh

Crazy fireworks.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said there were nine attacks on its crews during an eight-hour period on Bonfire Night, which saw crews bombarded with fireworks and bricks.

SFRS received more than 892 calls from the public and Operations Control mobilised firefighters to approximately 355 bonfires across the country between 3.30pm and midnight on Sunday November 5.

Here’s what we know about the violence by area so far:

Edinburgh:

Around 100 youths gathered on Hay Avenue in Niddrie, Edinburgh, just before 5pm on Sunday in a repeat of disorder seen last year in the neighbourhood.

Police say around 50 people were responsible for directing fireworks, petrol bombs and other projectiles at buildings, vehicles and police.

Drone footage from Niddrie showed a line of police officers with riot shields standing in front of vans with blue lights flashing.

A mob of black-clad youths gathered on grass in front of them and began throwing pyrotechnics.

The police made a retreat as a petrol bomb hit the ground in front of them and fireworks exploded.

The assault continued, with petrol bombs and fireworks forcing police to shuffle backwards.

Dundee:

Two police vehicles were struck by bricks in the Beauly Square area.

Glasgow:

Police received a report of two separate groups of youths fighting and throwing fireworks at one another in Barmulloch.

Police Scotland said there were a small number of arrests made with further arrests anticipated to follow in the coming days as investigations continue.

Glasgow Pollockshields Councillor Jon Molyneux linked footage of fireworks being set off in the street just a few feet from tenements on social media, saying: "Scenes like this in my ward, as well as what's happened in Niddrie tonight, reinforce why an effective ban on the public sale of fireworks is so badly needed. These are industrial fireworks being used to intimidate people"

Leven Street just now. How in god's name can anyone justify this?

What has been the official response?

In 2018, Police Scotland set up Operation Moonbeam to tackle Bonfire Night disorder.

Andy Watt, SFRS Assistant Chief Officer, said: “Attacks on our firefighters are completely unacceptable.

“Our staff should be able to carry out their role without being attacked. It is disappointing that people have tried to hurt firefighters and have damaged our appliances.

“This type of behaviour not only prevents our crews from bringing any emergency to a safe and swift conclusion, but it can impact on our emergency service colleagues – including the police – when they are supporting us on scene to ensure the safety of our personnel.

Scottish Conservative justice spokesman Russell Findlay branded the youths in Edinburgh “thugs”, and council leader Cammy Day said their behaviour was “disgraceful”.

Mr Day said: “I’m appalled to see the scenes in Niddrie this evening. We’ve been clear that this sort of conduct is unacceptable.

“We’ve been working throughout the year in our communities to mitigate Bonfire Night-related disruption so it is extremely disappointing to see a minority of people behaving in this way.

“This reckless behaviour endangers lives and, like the majority, I share in their dismay and upset at this disgraceful behaviour.”

Mr Findlay said: “Such attacks on police officers are cowardly, reckless and dangerous. Police Scotland need sufficient resources to tackle these thugs.”