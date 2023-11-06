The Mail on Sunday reported that former Tory party chairman Sir Jake Berry wrote to the police last October after learning about claims against the unnamed MP.

READ MORE: Deputy PM denies cover-up over claim Tory MP is 'serial rapist'

The paper said he warned the police that an internal “failure” to act on allegations allowed the man to “continue to offend”, and that he may have attacked up to five victims.

Some of the allegations included multiple rapes.

Deputy PM Oliver Dowden, who was party chair in 2021 and 2022 when an alleged cover-up took place, categorically denied being part of any such thing on Sunday.

However he could not discount a claim that the party paid for one of the alleged victims to receive treatment at a private hospital after she suffered mental health problems.

“I’m not denying that it could be the case that those payments were made, but it is not something that I authorised or (was) part of as chairman of the Conservative Party,” he told Times Radio.

Speaking on a visit to Bacton Gas Terminal in Norfolk today, the Prime Minister told broadcasters: “These are very serious, anonymous allegations.

“It may be that they allude to something that is already the subject of a live police investigation, so I hope you understand it wouldn’t be right for me to comment on that further specifically.

“More broadly the Conservative Party has robust independent complaint procedures in place, but I would say to anybody who has information or evidence about any criminal acts to of course talk to police, that’s the right course of action.”

Labour Party chairwoman Anneliese Dodds called the allegations “deeply concerning and extremely serious” and urged the Tories to investigate.

Liberal Democrat chief whip Wendy Chamberlain also urged Mr Sunak to launch an investigation over the “deeply disturbing” claims.

READ MORE: Scottish Government 'fully expects' to hit Covid WhatsApps deadline

On Sunday, Mr Dowden told broadcasters he was not aware of the allegations and did not know who the alleged culprit was.

He told the BBC: “I don’t recognise in any form the idea that we covered up.”

The Mail on Sunday said Sir Jake wrote the letter, co-signed by former chief whip Wendy Morton, shortly after leaving the party chairman’s job in October 2022.