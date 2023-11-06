A famous Scottish seafood restaurant that has been hailed as Glasgow’s best has rocked the market after being put up for sale.
Smith & Clough Business Associates, which is handling the leasehold sale, said Gamba’s Derek Marshall “deserves a well-earned break” after operating the favourite eatery for 25 years.
The agent said there had been buyer interest within days of the 60-cover restaurant being put on the market.
Jonathan Clough, of Smith & Clough, said the restaurant is “renowned as being the best seafood restaurant in Glasgow”
He said: “The business is a true Glasgow institution and has stood the test of time having traded for 25 years which is testament to the skill and hard work of our client Derek Marshall, who is a true stalwart of the Glasgow restaurant scene, having previously been head chef at the Rogano.”
He added: “There is no doubt that Derek deserves a well-earned break whilst he decides on his next challenge, and whilst it is big boots to follow, the sale represents a tremendous opportunity for a new owner-operator to take on this much loved and extremely well-performing restaurant which still offers further growth potential.
“The business only trades four days a week, closing Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday, which is just a personal lifestyle choice as Sunday was previously one of their best days.”
Offers over £230,000 are invited for the leasehold.
£30m plan for new student accommodation in city
An underused office building in Glasgow city centre is to be demolished and replaced with purpose-built student accommodation.
Mosaic Architecture + Design has submitted a planning application on behalf of Courie Investments for the £30 million project, which aims to provide 147 studio apartments suitable for a wide range of letting options, and other facilities. The plans come after an assessment of the existing building concluded that it has to be demolished because of structural issues.
Holy trinity to go under the hammer at commercial auction
Three United Free churches are set to go to auction next month with a combined guide price of more than £260,000.
The churches are in Shawlands on the southside of Glasgow, the coastal village of Boddam, south of Peterhead, and Gorebridge, Midlothian. All are said to have potential for residential conversion. The Shawlands church occupies a prominent position on the corner of Millwood Road at its junction with Deanston Drive, just 2.5 miles south of the city centre.
