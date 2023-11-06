Scottish chef, food writer and broadcaster Nick Nairn is set to officially reopen his Stirlingshire cook school following a three-year closure as a result of major flood damage.
From January next year, budding chefs will once again have the opportunity to book in for a culinary masterclass at the Port of Menteith Cook School in an intimate setting that allows a maximum of 12 participants per class.
The majority of the hands-on sessions will be taken by Nairn himself with visitors learning how to 'prep, cook, and present' two courses from scratch.
The team behind the Cook School said: "From Scottish and French, to Asian, Spanish, and Japanese, Nick will explore the cuisines of the globe as well as showcasing and picking homegrown ingredients from the garden grounds."
After the years of closure, due also in part to the pandemic and the knock-on effect of a devastating fire at Nairn's Bridge of Allan restaurant, the Cook School has been revamped to the 'highest order' with state-of-the-art technology including Miele induction hobs and ovens.
The space will also be available to host a Chef's Table for up to 12 or a private dining room, for up to 50.
In August, the Herald reported that Nairn and his wife Julia had reopened the doors to their Bridge of Allan restaurant with plans to introduce two new retail stores to the High Street in the following months.
The couple said at the time: “It’s been a long road back for Bridge of Allan, but we are delighted to welcome everyone back to Nairn’s.
"Having the opportunity to have a presence on the high street too is something we’re beyond excited about.
“These openings in our hometown are a personal reflection of what we love and we’re looking forward to sharing that.”
In an exclusive interview later that month, Nairn warned that the hospitality industry in Scotland was facing its toughest challenges to date, with many still struggling to recover from the lasting impact of the pandemic.
Despite financial pressures, the chef also spoke of his gratitude upon seeing both of his Scottish restaurants up and running, with the reopening of the Cook School on the horizon.
He said: “We’ve had some amazing feedback since reopening and the overwhelming sentiment is that people are delighted to see us back.
“In the end, it was very emotional to see our regular customers coming after two years.
“It might seem a little boring after fires and floods, but at the moment we’re glad to have both restaurants doing well and would welcome a few years of stability.
“In this industry, you never take that for granted.”
The Nick Nairn Cook School is located at the Lochend Estate, Port of Menteith, Stirling.
For further information about the full schedule of events and availability contact the Cook School directly at info@nicknairncookschool.com.
