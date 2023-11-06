A night of disorder in Edinburgh and flashpoints in other cities has lead to calls for the sale of fireworks to the public to be banned.  

Police have condemned “unprecedented violence” against their officers, who were pelted with fireworks and even petrol bombs as trouble spilled over in Edinburgh.  

Council leader Cameron Day has urged the authorities to bring in a ban on the sale of fireworks to the public in a bid to prevent further violence. 

Asked in an interview on the BBC if there should there be a complete ban on the sale of fireworks to the public, he said: "Yes." 

But while the flashpoints are attractung headlines, thousands of people enjoyed Bonfire Night safely with their own firework displays.  

Councillor Day said: : "I've said this last night and I said it last year as well, while I think... it seems unfair to punish us all, including me and my whole family and everybody else, I think the risk to people's life and particularly emergency service workers, says [this is] the time to reconsider the public sale or fireworks needs to be reconsidered and maybe the promotion of organised [events]whether that's in your local community centre, the council." 

He went on: "If we don't do something. It's quite drastic. I would hate to think what happens the next time." 