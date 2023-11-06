Council leader Cameron Day has urged the authorities to bring in a ban on the sale of fireworks to the public in a bid to prevent further violence.

Asked in an interview on the BBC if there should there be a complete ban on the sale of fireworks to the public, he said: "Yes."

But while the flashpoints are attractung headlines, thousands of people enjoyed Bonfire Night safely with their own firework displays.

We want to know - is it time to ban the sale of fireworks to the public?

Vote now in our online poll:

Read more around this issue:

Police Scotland condemns ‘disgusting disorder’

Watch: Bonfire night - The major trouble spots revealed

Edinburgh riot sparks fresh demand for ban on sale of fireworks

Councillor Day said: : "I've said this last night and I said it last year as well, while I think... it seems unfair to punish us all, including me and my whole family and everybody else, I think the risk to people's life and particularly emergency service workers, says [this is] the time to reconsider the public sale or fireworks needs to be reconsidered and maybe the promotion of organised [events]whether that's in your local community centre, the council."

He went on: "If we don't do something. It's quite drastic. I would hate to think what happens the next time."