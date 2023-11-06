An award-winning distillery has returned to Glasgow city centre for its annual Christmas pop-up shop with a limited edition whisky in celebration of an ‘iconic’ location.
Open seven days a week from now until Saturday, December 30 the Glasgow Distillery finds a temporary home once more within the Princes Square shopping centre on Buchanan Street.
The shop will offer a selection of familiar favourites from an extensive range that includes Glasgow 1770 Single Malt Whisky, Makar Gin and Banditti Club Rum with spirits experts at hand to provide a personal shopping experience.
Sebastian Bunford-Jones, global marketing manager at the Glasgow Distillery said: “We’re returning to the heart of Glasgow, offering customers all the usual distillery favourites alongside special new releases including a limited Princes Square edition of our signature Glasgow 1770 Triple Distilled whisky that has been finished in a Bordeaux red wine cask - an elegant, smooth and fruity single malt worthy of the iconic Glaswegian location it celebrates.”
The Glasgow Distillery was first established in 2012 by a duo who made it their mission to ‘bring premium spirits distillation back to the city they call home’.
The team was later awarded ‘Craft Producers of the Year’ at the Whisky Magazine Icons of Whisky Awards in 2017 and 2019 as well as being named ‘Scottish Whisky Distillery of The Year’ at The Scottish Whisky Awards in 2020.
Glasgow 1770 The Original Single Malt Scotch Whisky, the inaugural expression in the Glasgow 1770 range, has won a series of awards in 2023 including Gold at the International Spirits Challenge, the highest merit of Master at the Spirits Business Scotch Whisky Masters.
Ahead of the festive pop-up, Katie Moody, centre director at Princes Square said: "We are thrilled to welcome The Glasgow Distillery back for their second pop-up shop.
“This year is particularly special as we launch our collaboration, toasting to the festive season and 35 years of Princes Square with a limited-edition single malt."
Priced at £64 and limited to 347 bottles, the single malt is available exclusively from Princes Square in a collaboration pack that also includes two branded Glasgow 1770 whisky glasses.
Princes Square is located at 40 Buchanan Street in Glasgow.
For more information on the Glasgow Distillery click here.
